WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Kyle Connor scored twice and the Winnipeg Jets beat Chicago 6-3 on Tuesday night to give the Blackhawks their eighth straight loss.

Mark Scheifele and Tyler Myers each had a goal and assist, Mathieu Perreault scored and Brandon Tanev added an empty-net goal for Winnipeg (19-9-2). Dustin Byfuglien had three assists.

Laurent Brossoit played his eighth game (seventh start) for the Jets and made 32 saves.

Dylan Strome, Dominik Kahun and Alex DeBrincat scored for Chicago. Patrick Kane added a pair of assists.

Cam Ward stopped 28 shots for the Blackhawks (9-18-5), who also lost eight straight earlier this season, although two were in overtime. The current slump is all in regulation time.

Winnipeg led 3-0 after the first period, but Chicago came back to make it 4-3 early in the third.

Chicago didn’t get its first shot on goal until 17:36 into the game, drawing sarcastic cheers from some fans.

Scheifele opened the scoring with a power-play goal when he redirected Byfuglien’s point shot at 7:49 for his 17th goal. Myers scored 72 seconds later.

Connor’s 12th of the season came after he took the puck most of the way down the ice, lost control of it in the slot, got his stick on it and put a backhand shot past Ward’s glove at 13:38.

Connor scored his second goal of the game off a rebound on the power play at 1:44 of the second, but Strome got the visitors on the board 20 seconds later.

Duncan Keith had an assist. He and defenseman Brent Seabrook marked their 1,000th regular-season game together, the most by current NHL teammates and seventh all-time.

Kahun squeezed Winnipeg’s lead to 4-2 after he banged in a rebound at 7:09. DeBrincat sent a sharp-angled shot between the post and Brossoit to make it 4-3 at 6:08 of the third, but Perreault scored on the power play to regain the two-goal lead at 11:36.

Kane extended his points streak to four games with two goals and four assists.