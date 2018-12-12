CHICAGO (CBS) — Mayor Rahm Emanuel is sounding the alarm on the city’s looming pension crisis, and he will ask state lawmakers to legalize recreational marijuana, authorize a Chicago casino, and approve changing the state constitution to help address the problem.

Although he is leaving office next spring, Emanuel knows funding the city’s pension systems will be a major challenge for his successor, with pension payments spiking by $1 billion by 2023.

The mayor will address the City Council on Wednesday, offering his ideas for how to solve the city’s pension problems. A spokesman confirmed Emanuel will support state legislation to legalize recreational use of marijuana, and will repeat his long-held support for a Chicago casino, and wants revenue from both devoted to pensions.

The mayor has backed a land-based casino in Chicago since taking office in 2011. Governor-elect J.B. Pritzker has said he will lead an effort to legalize recreational marijuana in Illinois, making it all the more likely Emanuel will get his wish on at least one part of his pension plan.

In addition, the mayor will call two major changes to the Illinois Constitution to make it easier to address the pension crisis.

“Amending the state constitution to allow for both a progressive income tax and new agreements with labor is an important step towards fiscal stability and progressivity,” Emanuel is prepared to say, according to excerpts of his speech released by the mayor’s office.

The Illinois Constitution states public employee pension benefits “shall not be diminished or impaired.” As a result, the Illinois Supreme Court in 2016 struck down Emanuel’s plan to bail out two city pension funds by cutting benefits and requiring workers to pay more towards their retirement. A year earlier, the high court also struck down separate legislation to scale back pension benefits for state government workers.

The state constitution currently allows only for a flat income tax, where every person pays the same tax rate, regardless of income. The mayor and Pritzker both want to change the constitution to allow for people at higher income levels to be charged a greater income tax rate.

To change the state constitution, three-fifths of both the House and Senate would have to approve putting he measure on the ballot. Voters would then decide whether the proposed amendments would be approved. The earliest that could happen would be 2020.

Emanuel has also considered the idea of borrowing up to $10 billion in bonds to fund public employee pensions, but financial experts believe that plan is too risky, and several candidates for mayor have rejected that plan.

Chicago taxpayers already dealt with a massive property tax increase over the last few years, and several other increases in taxes and fees to increase the city’s pension payments.