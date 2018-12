CHICAGO (CBS)—After months on the run, a 16-year-old serial carjacking suspect was captured after stealing a vehicle in the Lakeview neighborhood.

He was arrested Tuesday after speeding away from police, crashing the car he was driving, and then running.

Police say the teen stole the vehicle at gunpoint in Lakeview, and it’s not the first time he’s stolen a car.

He is also accused of carjacking two other vehicles–one last month and another back in July.