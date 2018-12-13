CHICAGO (CBS) — The FBI has once again raided Ald. Ed Burke’s office and finance committee office in Chicago City Hall, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

This second raid comes two weeks after federal agents raided the alderman’s city hall and ward offices, papering over doors and windows to keep anyone from seeing inside.

CBS 2 legal analyst Irv Miller says a second raid is unusual and agents would have had to secure a new warrant to go back in today.

CBS 2 reached out to the FBI, but they will not confirm or deny the report.

During the first raid, a number of computer hard drives, several boxes stacked on top of one another, and at least one computer monitor were among the items removed raid by a half dozen law enforcement agents from the back door of Ald. Ed Burke’s 14th Ward office.

Burke is often referred to as Chicago’s most powerful alderman.

The exact reason for the raids is still unknown. In addition to serving as an alderman, Edward Burke is also an attorney, specializing in property tax assessments. Representatives for his law firm said they didn’t know anything about what was happening at Burke’s aldermanic offices. Burke’s law firm has represented President Donald Trump for years, helping him challenge his property tax assessments for Trump Tower. However, Burke stopped representing Trump earlier this year, citing “irreconcilable differences,” according to published reports.