CHICAGO (CBS)—Aldermanic candidate for Chicago’s 13th Ward, David Krupa, is talking about a copy of a 2017 order of protection obtained by CBS 2.

The court documents were filed by the father of a girl Krupa dated on and off for about 2.5 years.

He described it as “just a teenage relationship.”

Her father decided that she wouldn’t be able to handle a relationship at that time–he filled it out for her,” he said.

Only on 2 at 10pm: 13th Ward Aldermanic Candidate David Krupa goes on the record about controversial court records leaked to @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/0ncg7oVnKc — Mai Martinez (@MaiReports) December 14, 2018

“It’s been a long time. Been a long time since I’ve seen the stuff,” Krupa said.

The documents spell out damning allegations against Krupa, but the documents provided to CBS 2 do not explain how the matter was resolved.

Krupa downplayed the significance of the court order.

“I don’t care–I don’t care because these allegations were false,” he said. “They were proven to be false and the judge vacated the order.”

Krupa said he’s not quitting his bid for alderman.

“I am one of the strongest candidates to run against Madigan’s organization in many, many years, and they haven’t been able to frighten me off any other way, and I think that they’re getting really desperate,” he said.

Krupa said he was never charged with any crime, and believes this is another attempt to mislead voters.

He continued, “Anybody can file this. Anybody can write this down and file it. We need to look at the machine and realize that this is a tactic that they’re using to take the eyes and attention off of them.”

He said, “They’re grasping at straws and it’s going to make them look even worse than they are. I’m going to go on to beat Marty Quinn in this election and show speaker Madigan that this kind of slander politics is unacceptable.”

CBS 2 reached out to the father who filed for the order of protection as well as Alderman Quinn’s office and a spokesperson for Speaker Madigan, but so far there has been no response.