CHICAGO (CBS)–Tomorrow, 25-year-old Isha Windom’s young son turns 1-year-old.

She was looking forward to celebrating with family.

And welcoming another baby boy in the spring.

That is until Tuesday when police say she and her husband Alvin Quinn drove to a house in the 600 block of West Nippersink Road to pick up items they left behind after moving.

Quinn began arguing with someone inside and pulled out a gun. During a struggle the gun went off, hitting Windom in the head.

Longtime friend George Woods says he can hardly process it.

“The entire scene itself it does look horrific it’s certainly a tragedy and by far it’s going to impact her children and her family for the rest of their lives,” Woods said. “The hole is there and I would say we as a community have to build a force to bridge that gap and fill in anyway that we can for these kids,” Woods said.

Windom’s baby died and she remained on life-support Thursday.

Quinn, 30, was charged with involuntary manslaughter of a child and reckless discharge of a firearm.

And it turns out, it was illegal for him to have one in the first place.

Police tell CBS 2 Quinn did not have a valid FOID card.

Illinois law would have prohibited it because of his 2016 domestic violence conviction for punching an ex-girlfriend.

At the time, he also told the court he had no access to guns.

Property tax records show the house was owned by a company called American Homes 4 Rent, which rented it out to a tenant.

But according to Round Lake’s Police Chief, that tenant then had “between 7-9 unrelated adults” living there.

He said it’s an apparent violation of the rental agreement and the village is now moving to evict.

There were code violations, too.

Quinn appeared in Lake County court this morning for a preliminary hearing.