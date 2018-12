CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are searching for the driver who seriously injured a pedestrian in a hit-and-run last week in the West Loop.

Around 10:45 p.m. Friday, a dark-colored Dodge Charger headed east on Washington Boulevard hit a 59-year-old pedestrian who was crossing the road at Clinton Street.

The driver kept going, leaving the victim seriously injured.

Police said the Dodge Charger, which had tinted windows, might have front-end damage near the passenger’s side.