CHICAGO (CBS) — A four-year-old boy was critically injured when he was struck by a car while standing with his mother Friday morning in the South Shore neighborhood.

Fire Department officials said the boy and his mother were standing at the corner of 67th and Jeffery around 8:40 a.m., trying to cross the street, when a car struck the boy.

The collision spurred a three-car accident.

The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was in critical condition Friday morning, according to the Fire Department.