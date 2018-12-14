By Norm Elrod

When talking big-game quarterbacks, the Packers’ Aaron Rodgers probably wouldn’t get benched in favor of the Vikings’ Kirk Cousins. No offense to Mr. Cousins, who’s having a solid if unspectacular season in Minnesota. He just doesn’t have Rodgers’ history.

But fantasy football is a little different from the NFL. And in NFL Week 15 the Vikings match up with a suspect Miami Dolphins defense, while the Packers find themselves facing the feared Chicago Bears.

Dave Richard and Heath Cummings at CBSSports.com join us again to suggest starts and sits at the skill positions. And they are recommending starting Cousins and sitting Rodgers. Who else should be kept in or out of the lineup in your fantasy playoff matchup? Watch the video above for the best fantasy starts and sits for this week.

Dave Richard

Start

QB: Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings vs. Miami Dolphins, Proj. Fantasy Points: 25.5

WR: DJ Moore, Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints, Proj. Fantasy Points: 13.1

Sit

RB: Sony Michel, New England Patriots vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Proj. Fantasy Points: 10.9

TE: Jimmy Graham, Green Bay Packers @ Chicago Bears, Proj. Fantasy Points: 7.6

Heath Cummings

Start

RB: Doug Martin, Oakland Raiders @ Cincinnati Bengals, Proj. Fantasy Points: 12.2

TE: Ian Thomas, Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints, Proj. Fantasy Points: 7.9

Sit

QB: Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers @ Chicago Bears, Proj. Fantasy Points: 19.7

WR: Alson Jeffery, Philadelphia Eagles @ Los Angeles Rams, Proj. Fantasy Points: 9.8