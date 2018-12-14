Chicago (CBS) — It looks like the oldest Greek Orthodox church in the Midwest will be saved from going up to auction Friday.

Parishioners at Holy Trinity have been fighting to save the Belmont Cragin church after learning it was saddled with $8 million in debt.

CBS 2 learned the church received a phone call at midnight from some guardian angels offering to purchase the property for the church. That allowed the church to file for bankruptcy, essentially stopping the auction.

“Just last night, the Church was packed with parishioners praying for a Christmas miracle. They all thought last night’s services may be the last at Holy Trinity,” church president Stanley Andreakis said in a statement. “The resolve and faith of this Parish prove that miracles are possible and Holy Trinity Church is here to stay.”

Services will continue this weekend.