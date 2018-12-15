Chicago (CBS) — Luis Zacarias-Ahumada, 39, was arrested in Waukegan after investigators learned he was running a prostitution business out of an Albany Park apartment, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.

On Thursday, investigators searched the apartment on the 3900 block of West Lawrence Avenue after learning it was being used for prostitution. Two female victims were discovered and provided services and temporary housing through the sheriff’s office.

The investigation was carried out by the Cook County Sheriff’s Police Vice Unit and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Zacarias-Ahumada was charged Friday with two counts of promoting prostitution. He appeared for a bond hearing Saturday at the Leighton Criminal Court Building, where his bond was set at $10,000.