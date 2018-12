CHICAGO (CBS)– Santa Claus will be making an early stop Saturday afternoon to give toys away to dozens of children in Lombard.

The toy-give away starts at 1 pm at the Lombard Community Center, 433 E. St. Charles.

Community and Youth Development, a charitable organization, has served the DuPage county community for over 20 years.

The CYD has given away thousands of dollars in toys, each year.