Chicago (CBS) — Fifteen people were rescued from an elevator that became stuck Sunday afternoon, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The Chicago Tribune first reported that rescue workers responded to a call at the building in the 800 block of South State Street around noon. Chief Juan Hernandez said the rescue efforts were wrapping up around 1:45 p.m.

It is not known how long the people were in the elevator.

None of the 15 people were seriously injured.

Officials said it was not immediately clear what caused the elevator to become stuck.