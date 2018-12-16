Chicago (CBS) — Sometimes the best gifts can be the little ones. Style and trend expert Brittney Levine shared some of her favorite affordable stocking stuffer ideas.

Drybar offers a package set of their bestselling products, which includes the Prep Rally Prime and Prep Detangler, Detox Dry Shampoo and Triple Sec 3-in-1 Texture Spray, for $49.

Burlington Coat Factory has matching hat and scarf sets for $12.99. Until Jan. 21, 2019, the store will give 10 percent off to customers who donate their gently used coats in-store.

Looking for the perfect present for a white elephant exchange at the office? J.C. Penney has a variety of small gifts from coffee mugs to emergency kits, which can be great for coworkers to store at their desk. Their odds and ends gifts start at $4.99. J.C. Penney also has comfortable holiday socks for men and women available for $3.99.

For the beauty-obsessed person, Artistry Studio offers face and eye palettes starting at $18.50 as well as tinted lip balms in a range of colors.

Kohl’s has fun games that will be a hit with any family. The Emoji Game, Ridley’s Movie Quiz and Rubik’s Battle Card Game are just a few of the games they offer.

For the male groomer, Fine Accoutrements specializes in classic wet shaving products for men. Their Snake Bite aftershave, available for $20, is one of their most popular gifts.