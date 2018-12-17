CHICAGO (CBS)–At least six residential burglaries have been reported in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood between Nov. 28 and Dec. 16, according to police.

In all the cases, burglars entered residences through unlocked doors or by forcing doors or windows open, police said.

The burglaries were reported in the following locations:

The 900 Block of West Cornelia, sometime between Nov. 28 and Dec. 2.

The 3200 Block of North Kenmore sometime between Dec. 1 and 2.

The 800 Block of West Cornelia on Dec. 6 sometime between 8 and 10:30 p.m.

The 900 Block of West Cornelia on Dec. 7 sometime between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

The 3400 block of North Lakewood on Dec. 11 sometime between 8 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

The 3300 block of North Kenmore sometime between Dec. 15 and 16.

In a community alert, police reminded residents to keep their doors and windows locked and to always be aware of what’s happening in their neighborhoods.