CHICAGO (CBS) — CTA officials said passengers on the Red, Brown, and Purple lines should expect major delays Monday morning after a train hit a man. Chicago police confirmed a man was killed when he was hit by a train at the Belmont station around 8 a.m.

The CTA halted all trains between Addison and Fullerton for nearly an hour after the accident. Shortly before 9 a.m., the CTA resumed service on all three lines, but trains were bypassing the Belmont station. Riders were advised to use the Addison or Wellington stops instead.

Officials also said riders should consider taking a different train line or a CTA bus, such as Lake Shore Drive express buses, or buses to the Blue Line.