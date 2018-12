CHICAGO (CBS)– Former Indiana officer Larry LaFlower was sentenced to 15 months in prison for stealing nearly $188,000.

LaFlower stole the money while he was in charge of the money for a Fraternal Order of Police Lodge in Porter County.

LaFlower pleaded guilty back in October to one count of wire fraud.

He explained the crime to the judge as stemming from his gambling addiction.

Following his 15 months in prison, LaFlower will also have two years of supervised release.