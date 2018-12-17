CHICAGO (CBS)–Companies from around the world have ranked U.S. universities by the employability of their graduates in a new report–the Global University Employability Ranking 2018.

The ranking, published by Times Higher Education, includes 56 U.S. universities recruiters at top companies think are the best at preparing students for the workplace.

Among the Chicago-area universities that made the list is the University of Chicago, which was ranked number 14.

Several Big 10 schools also made the list, including Northwestern, which ranked 27th, and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign at number 35.

The University of Notre Dame came in 46th.

Other Big 10 schools on the list were Ohio State University, Purdue University, University of Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State and the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Harvard ranked in the top spot, followed by the California Institute of Technology and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

See the full list here: https://www.timeshighereducation.com/student/best-universities/graduate-employability-top-universities-united-states-ranked-employers