Filed Under:Hazel Crest, Missing Person

CHICAGO (CBS)– Alexia Brunner, 16, has been reported missing from the Village of Hazel Crest, according to police.

alexia Missing: Alexia Brunner, 16, From Hazel Crest

Brunner was last seen at her residence located at West 167th Street on Dec. 14

Police said the teen is believed to be with a black male and a black female acquaintance. Both identities are unknown at this time.

Brunner could be in possession of her family’s car, a 2000 Ford Taurus with Illinois license plate AT63214.

car Missing: Alexia Brunner, 16, From Hazel Crest

Credit: Hazel Crest

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hazel Crest Police Department at 708-335-9640.

