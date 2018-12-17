CHICAGO (CBS)– Alexia Brunner, 16, has been reported missing from the Village of Hazel Crest, according to police.

Brunner was last seen at her residence located at West 167th Street on Dec. 14

Police said the teen is believed to be with a black male and a black female acquaintance. Both identities are unknown at this time.

Brunner could be in possession of her family’s car, a 2000 Ford Taurus with Illinois license plate AT63214.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hazel Crest Police Department at 708-335-9640.

