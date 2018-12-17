  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00AM
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Police, Cicero, Midway Airport, train tracks

CHICAGO (CBS)–A driver fled police by driving down train tracks near 49th Street and Cicero Avenue early Monday morning, according to Chicago police.

Police attempted to pull over a white 2002 Jaguar driving southbound after someone called police around 2:23 a.m. to report a person with a firearm whose description matched the driver of the vehicle, police said.

The driver crashed the vehicle on the freight train tracks, a few miles north of Midway Airport, according to police.

The driver fled the vehicle. No one is in custody, according to police.

 