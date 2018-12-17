CHICAGO (CBS)–A driver fled police by driving down train tracks near 49th Street and Cicero Avenue early Monday morning, according to Chicago police.

Police attempted to pull over a white 2002 Jaguar driving southbound after someone called police around 2:23 a.m. to report a person with a firearm whose description matched the driver of the vehicle, police said.

The driver crashed the vehicle on the freight train tracks, a few miles north of Midway Airport, according to police.

The driver fled the vehicle. No one is in custody, according to police.