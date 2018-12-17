SOLON, Ohio (CBS Philly/CBS Local) — Police are warning of a new scam involving Netflix. Multiple users throughout the country have reported receiving suspicious emails from someone posing as Netflix.

The email asks users to update their personal or even billing information.

Netflix reminds users to not disclose any information or respond to any emails other than those received from info@mailer.netflix.com — the official Netflix email.

Yikes! That definitely didn't come from us. Any communications you get via email from Netflix will come from info@mailer.netflix.com. To report this as a phishing scam follow this link: https://t.co/m8mIIjD6ra 😊👍 *AN — Netflix CS (@Netflixhelps) December 12, 2018

Users can report suspicious emails or help protect their accounts at help.netflix.com.