CHICAGO (CBS) — Warm temperatures are coming for the Chicago area this week.

A ridge of high pressure will be in control for the next couple of days bringing with it mostly clear skies and a low temperature of 25 degrees Monday night.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will be nice with highs around 45 degrees each day. Tuesday will be sunny, but skies will become increasingly cloudy until light rain showers Thursday.

On Friday a light mix will end at daybreak, and the rest of the day will be mostly cloudy with a high of 37 degrees.