CHICAGO (CBS) — Defense attorneys for a man accused in the murder of a University of Illinois student say their client was the victim of an illegal search.

Lawyers for Brent Christensen say the FBI searched his jail cell last Friday while Christensen was in court and talked to his fellow inmates.

Christensen is charged with the murder and kidnapping of Chinese scholar Yingying Zhang in 2017.

Defense lawyers filed a motion claiming the FBI committed an illegal search and seizure. They want the bureau to divulge what they found.