CHICAGO (CBS)– Black and blue ribbons adorned the trees on the block Chicago Police Officer Eduardo Marmolejo called home. A steady stream of well-wishers arrived at his house in Beverly, to pay their respects.

Marmolejo and his fellow officer Conrad Gary were hit by a train while pursuing a suspect in the Rosemoor neighborhood Monday night.

Neighbor Kris McDonald was stunned to hear about Marmolejo’s death.

“His children play with my children,” McDonald said. “Great individual. Huge loss to this community.”

Marmolejo was the married father of three girls, 15-year-old Rebecca, 9-year-old Madeleine and 3-year-old Sophia.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help his family.

“I would see him out here running all the time,” McDonald said. “His wife as well. Eduardo and I, literally, right down that alley, just had a conversation a couple a days ago as I was walking my dog. Great individual. I know he’s been on the force a little time now.”

Marmolejo had just completed his 18 month probationary period with the Chicago Police Department and was assigned to the 5th district.

The 36 year-old had also worked as an emergency room technician at Advocate Christ Medical Center.

The hospital issued a statement, “Our thoughts and prayers are with Officer Marmolejo’s family, friends and fellow officers.”

Stephanie Lilly, the aunt of a fellow Advocate Christ Medical Center employee wrote in a Facebook post, “So sad. My nephew and his fiancée were friends with Eduardo. They worked together for years in the ER of Christ Hospital for years prior to him becoming an officer. They said that he was so very nice. They are devastated. My heart goes out to both officers families. May they rest in heaven.”

GoFundMe pages have been set up for both Marmolejo and Gary.