CHICAGO (CBS) — Just in time for the holidays.

A wrongly convicted man could finally be home from prison. His mother couldn’t be happier.

“This is the happiest day of my life! It’s over, said Armanda Shackleford.

Tears of joy inside the Leighton Courthouse Wednesday after the mother of Gerald Reed learned her son was granted a new trial.

Reed has been behind bars for 28 years serving a life sentence for a 1990 double murder. He claimed he was tortured into falsely confess sing under the command of disgraced former police commander Jon Burge.

The judge will decide Friday whether to release Reed on bond pending his new trial.