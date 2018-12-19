CHICAGO (CBS)—As funeral arrangements for fallen Chicago police officers Conrad Gary and Eduardo Marmolejo are being finalized, charges are pending against the 24-year-old suspect the officers were pursuing on train tracks when they were killed by a train.

The suspect, who is in police custody, has no criminal background. He allegedly told police he found the gun and was only firing it to test it out.

Details are emerging about the scene that played out the night the officers were killed.

After shot-spotter technology picked up the sound of gunfire Monday night, the officers were the first to arrive on the scene near 101st and Dauphin.

Gary and Marmolejo made their way onto the train tracks in search of a shooter.

In a freak accident, according to body camera footage, they moved out of the path of one train and right into the path of a South Shore locomotive coming up from behind.

South Shore Line trains are electric, so they run quieter than many other trains.

“Still they’re like motors,” said Joseph Schofer, Northwestern University civil engineering professor.

“They’re not silent, but they’re not anywhere near as noisy as a diesel,” Schofer said.

The suspect was picked up on the street after the incident.

He allegedly told officers he had fired the weapon into the air.

Shell casings were found on the tracks.