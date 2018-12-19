Chicago (CBS)—A judge has denied bail to an Indiana man charged with using a dating website to meet women, who he sexually assaulted and robbed when they met in person.

Cook County prosecutors say 21-year-old DeAngelos Brown used the site “Plenty of Fish” to meet the women he attacked.

In both cases, he reportedly picked them up to go to a movie, but instead took them to the far South Side.

Once they were alone, he took out a fake gun and robbed and sexually assaulted them, prosecutors said.

According to published reports, Brown stole the women’s cell phones.

He is charged with sexual assault, kidnapping, and armed robbery.