 CHICAGO (CBS)–Lutheran Church Charities K-9 comfort dogs are offering their assistance to the Chicago police community and the friends and families of Chicago police officers Gary Conrad and Eduardo Marmolejo, who were killed by a train Monday night.

K9 Comfort Dogs Police K 9s From Northbrook Church Comfort First Responders

The dogs, based in north suburban Northbrook, will be available to any Chicago police officer and emergency workers who are in need of a little comfort.

The dogs are often dispatched to police and fire departments to help first responders cope with tragedy.

 

 