CHICAGO (CBS)– St. John Police Chief James Kveton calls the accusations against him unfounded and politically-motivated.

Accusations against the Indiana police chief include claims of workplace sexual harassment and racial profiling.

Last month, several officers contacted CBS 2 to state they felt fearful, harassed and pressured to fill a quota for the number of traffic tickets they issued each day.

In a letter to the St. John City Town Council, Kveton called for an investigation into all allegations.

He wrote, “I am confident such an investigation will not only vindicate me, but will also disclose the dishonorable motives and misconduct of all individuals involved in the allegations.”

Some St. John residents, as well as current and retired police officers, have called on Kveton to resign.