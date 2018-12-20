CHICAGO (CBS)–A manhunt is underway Thursday morning in south suburban Dolton for an armed gunman who police said shot two people.

The shooting allegedly happened on 114th and Dobson around 3:50 a.m.

A residence is roped off with crime scene tape and the front door of the home is reportedly shattered. The windows on the side of the house were reportedly shot out.

A male was reportedly found shot inside the home and a woman was found outside on the porch with gunshot wounds. They were both taken in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Illinois State Police have joined several neighboring suburbs in the search for the shooter.

A K-9 was also brought in to assist police.

City Trustee Tiffany Heynard has complained about this house before, as recently as two weeks ago.

Her mother apparently lives on the block.

This story is developing..