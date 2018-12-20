Chicago (CBS) — Another west suburban community is urging the Sterigenics headquarters in Willowbrook be closed, at least temporarily.

The plant uses ethylene oxide to sterilize medical equipment. It’s come under fire since elevated levels of the chemical were discovered.

Last week, the EPA began testing water from homes in the area.

People in several nearby communities are calling for the plant to close, concerned it poses a cancer risk.

Now, Western Springs village president Alice Gallagher is joining them.

In a letter, she asks Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan for an immediate, temporary shutdown of the facility.

Sterigenics claims recent EPA air quality tests did not detect ethylene oxide in the air near homes, schools or parks.