CHICAGO (CBS) – The Navy Pier flyover is now open to the public.

This section of the flyover connects the two halves of the Lakefront Trail. Trail users will no longer have to cross two busy roads at Grand and Illinois.

The newly opened section starts near the Ohio Street Beach and consists of a 16-foot wide multi-use trail that is fully ADA accessible. It goes from ground level to cross over Grand and Illinois streets. The trail connects via a temporary ramp to Lower Lake Shore Drive south of Illinois Street.

“It will make it safer and easier for everyone to get through the popular area near Navy Pier, whether they are walking, running or biking,” Mayor Rahm Emanuel said.

This morning I joined @ChicagoDOT, @ChicagoParks & @CARARuns for the opening of the most critical section of the @NavyPier Flyover, carrying the Lakefront Trail over Grand & Illinois Streets. Coming 2019: a new path from Jane Addams Park & Ohio Street Beach to the @ChicagoRiver. pic.twitter.com/QRTRXaIkGn — Mayor Rahm Emanuel (@ChicagosMayor) December 20, 2018

Most of the project is finished, however, an “on-ramp” on the southern part is still under construction. That should be done early next year.

Work on the rest of the project will continue through 2019. The second phase is underway with construction of a segment over Ogden Slip and DuSable Park that will connect to Lower Lake Shore Drive. The third phase will start by early next year and will double the width of the sidewalk on the east side of the lower level of the Lake Shore Drive movable bridge to 16 feet. This project will involve needed structural and mechanical repairs to the movable bridge.

Construction on the project began in 2014 and was originally supposed to be completed this year, but repairs needed on the seawall and the existing bridge over the river delayed the project.