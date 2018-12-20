Chicago (CBS) — A St. Charles man has been sentenced to 63 years for sexually assaulting a child he knew.

Kane County Circuit Judge Clint Hull sentenced 46-year-old Christopher Jackson after he was found guilty in November for criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Kane County state’s attorneys presented evidence that between 2013 and 2015 Jackson sexually assaulted the victim.

Jackson faced a minimum sentence of 51 years in prison. He must register for life as a sexual offender.

“This defendant carried on a sexual relationship with a child who should have been able to trust that he would protect and care for, not exploit and victimize,” state’s attorney Joe McMahon said. “Christopher Jackson’s selfish crimes denied a child a normal and healthy childhood and cost him his freedom.”