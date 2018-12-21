CHICAGO (CBS)—Today is the busiest travel day of the holiday season for Chicago’s airports.

More than 300,000 people are expected at Chicago’s airports.

It looks like it’s turning out to be a busy morning at Midway.

Passengers are just hoping to make it to their destinations without any problems.

If you’re flying out today, remember to arrive two hours before your scheduled departure and three hours ahead of time for international flights.

Security lines were running smoothly at Midway early Friday morning.

TSA says there are some items that are allowed through the security check points and others are banned, like any liquids over 3.4 ounces.

Wrapped gifts are allowed, but TSA agents can unwrap them if they trigger an alarm.

TSA suggests bringing gift bags and wrapping items after passing through security.

Passenger Benjamin Schlueter was on the way to San Diego with his wife to visit family for Christmas. He had all his gifts shipped ahead of time to avoid airport hassles.

Schlueter said he didn’t feel nervous about traveling on a busy day.

“The line’s getting a little longer, but it should be fine,” Schlueter said.

No major delays or cancellations were reported as of Friday morning.