Chicago (CBS) — For the second day in a row, the Chicago Police Department somberly saluted to the sound of bagpipes.

RELATED A Final Farewell To Fallen Officer Gary

Saying goodbye to a hero, Officer Eduardo Marmolejo was known to those closest to him as “Lalo”.

His casket, covered with the Chicago city flag, was carried in procession inside the shrine at St. Rita. He leaves behind a wife and three daughters.

Marmolejo’s oldest daughter Rebecca read a letter she wrote for her dad.

“You will always be hero, my best friend and my dad,” she said. “Everything I do will be for you. You are my role model and the person I aspire to be.”

“There’s something to be said about a humble man like that,” CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson said. “Humble people are giants in this world, and he certainly was one.”

While sadness ran through the Chicago Police Department and Marmolejo’s family, he was also remembered for his humor and good hair.

“We would be late to class because we had to make sure our hair was on point and we would share our gel,” CPD Officer Andres Lizarzaburo said. “These are the little things that brothers do.”

As a three volley salute said goodbye, three young girls will forever hold the memory of their dad.

Marmolejo’s burial was private. He was killed alongside Officer Conrad Gary on Monday night when they were responding to a call of shots fired and were hit by a train.