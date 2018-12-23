CHICAGO (CBS)– An offender, unknown to police, attempted to pull a victim into his vehicle in the West Pullman area around 9:30 a.m. Dec. 20.

Police say the victim escaped and the offender fled the scene in a dark grey vehicle.

The incident occurred at 11853 S. Morgan Ave.

The offender is described as a black male between the age of 25 and 35 with shoulder-length dreadlocks and a braid in the center. He was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweater with a black jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 312-747-8271.