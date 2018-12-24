CHICAGO (CBS) — The clock is ticking for holiday shopping procrastinators.

They’re the reason many stores are open on Christmas Eve.

The quintessential symbol of Christmas in Chicago is the city’s tree in Millennium Park. But many people just can’t afford to take in the beauty of the 60-foot tall Norway spruce.

That’s because they still have to hurry up and shop.

Jessica Tuider is among the seven percent of Americans that are expected to shop on Christmas Eve.

“I’m a procrastinator. I have to admit it,” said Tuider who was shopping at the Kohl’s in Bucktown.

And there are no lines at 3:00 a.m. when you’re looking for Christmas Eve deals.

“I hate standing in lines,” added Tuider.

And she’s not alone among the pre-dawn set of last-minute shoppers.

“It’s pretty relaxing actually. Even though it’s last minute, it doesn’t feel like it’s last minute. I have the whole store to myself,” said Harvey Rodriguez Jr.

The National Retail Federation estimates that the typical American will spend more than $1,000 shopping for Christmas in 2018. It all adds up to about 720 billion dollars.

So retailers like Kohl’s have been open around the clock since Friday in order to capitalize on the last-minute spenders like Thomas Rodriguez who was rushing to squeeze in his shopping between shifts at work.

“I’m hoping I get it done in these next few hours before I head into work for my kids and my wife,” Rodriguez said.

So while Rodriguez will be rushing, Tuider will be taking her time, knowing that she and the other adults up before the sun are also up before the children.

“(That) there wouldn’t be tons of kids crying everywhere. That’s one of my pet peeves when I’m shopping. Sorry to the parents out there,” Tuider said.

Most major stores will close around dinnertime Monday night but there are some staying open late in order to capitalize on the latest of the late shoppers. Among those stores staying open until 10:00 p.m. Target, Kmart, Big Lots, Ross and Dollar General.