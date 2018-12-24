CHICAGO (CBS) — The community is coming out to support fundraising efforts for the families of the two Chicago police officers killed by a train a week ago.

On Sunday, 100 percent of food sales at Reilly’s Daughter in Oak Lawn were donated to the Chicago Police Memorial Funds for the families of Conrad Gary and Eduardo Marmolejo.

Both men were killed last Monday while responding to a call of shots fired in the Rosemoor neighborhood.

“People have been donating gift cards, cash and our food sales,” said Brendan O’Brien of Reilly’s Daughter. “It just shows the tightness of this city when a tragedy like this occurs.”

Officer Gary was married with a six-month-old and Officer Marmolejo was a married father of three.

There is another fundraiser taking place next Wednesday at Joe’s on Weed Street to benefit the families of Officers Gary and Marmolejo. It will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Tickets are $25 and will be sold at the door. T-shirts will also be sold at the event.