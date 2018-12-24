Chicago (CBS) — The night before Christmas shopping rush never fails.

The spirit of the season, the joy of the holidays is temporarily replaced by the panic of procrastination to beat the clock.

Shoppers at stores like Mariano’s find the once revolving doors dead bolted.

Pete Rolland was one of many looking for groceries and finding food stores shut down at or before 6 p.m. Christmas Eve.

He said he was hoping to buy some last-minute items like fruit but that it’ll have to wait until tomorrow.

The National Retail Federation says about seven percent of consumers will finish their shopping Monday. The average person will spend more than $1,000 during the holiday season, up more than four percent.

As the foot traffic slows and Christmas comes to a close, holiday shopping relief is about to register for procrastinators.

Then they’ll wait to do it all over again next year.