Chicago (CBS) — Blame it on the last minute rush?

A mail carrier was making deliveries Monday night and crashed into a parked car and a sign at George and Greenview in Lincoln Park.

A nearby driver recorded the incident on a cell phone and tried to get the truck driver’s attention. But, instead of stopping to check for damage, the postal worker backed up and sped off.

CBS 2 reached out to USPS but has not heard back.