CHICAGO (CBS)–It’s the time of year for wish lists and letters to Santa.

CBS 2’s Roseanne Tellez talked with one child who decided to take his questions about Santa right to the top.

Every year during the holiday season, you see the lines, the happy faces and the crying babies waiting in line for a chat with Santa.

One of Santa’s biggest fans, 10-year-old Caleb Minter, said he’s been making annual visits to see the big man in the red suits since he was a baby.

But behind all that Christmas magic lurks many questions—so Minter is going straight to Santa himself.

In a letter, he writes: “Dear Santa,

“When kids sit on Santa’s lap is it really you?”

He continues, “Does Mrs. Claus sometimes take over when you’re sick?”

And, “How can you fit into a chimney when your belly is so big?”

Santa told CBS 2 he’s to shrink down and go “real small.”

Caleb also wanted to know: “How do you keep quiet when the kids in the adults are sleeping?” And “Do you use somebody’s bathroom when you were putting presents under the tree?”

Santa admits some of the answers to his questions are just plain secret. But no, you won’t find him in your bathroom.

But as the Minter family put the finishing touches on their tree, the questions remained.

So, is there really a Santa?

As a wise editor at the New York Times once told a little girl named Virginia:

“Santa exists as certainly as love and generosity.”

The most real things, he went on to say, are those that neither children nor men can see.