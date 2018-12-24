CHICAGO (CBS)– Santa Claus delivered gifts to the family of security guard Jemel Roberson, who was fatally shot by a police officer outside a Robbins nightclub last month.

The owner of a local tow truck company, along with some helpful volunteers, dropped off new toys, cloths and other supplies for Roberson’s pregnant girlfriend and their young son.

“We felt we had to do something for this family,” Earl Walker of W&W towing said.

Midlothian Police have apologized for the shooting, saying the officer who killed Roberson mistook him for the gunman who fired shots inside the club.

The family has filed a lawsuit and state police are investigating.