CHICAGO (CBS)– A Christmas morning fire sent a father and two young children to the hospital.

Sophie Smith says her husband and two kids did get out in time, but all three suffered bad smoke inhalation.

“One of my kids was like sleeping through the smoke,” Smith said.

Firefighters said the fire began on the first floor and quickly raced up the back of the home into the attic.

Smith says she’s unsure whether her kids’ Christmas gifts can be salvaged, but the house is not livable.

Evanston Fire Chief Brian Scott said he is working with support services to ensure the family has a place to stay.