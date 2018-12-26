  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Park Ridge man has been charged with felony animal cruelty, accused of throwing two dogs off a balcony on Christmas Eve, killing an elderly Chihuahua.

Jerald Jeske, 51, was charged with one count of aggravated animal cruelty, and was due to appear for a bond hearing Wednesday afternoon.

Jerald Jeske, 51, is charged with aggravated animal cruelty, for allegedly throwing two dogs off a second-floor balcony, killing a 17-year-old Chihuahua. (Source: Chicago Police)

Police said officers responded to a domestic battery call shortly after 10 p.m. Monday at a home near Grand and Racine avenues.

A 55-year-old woman told police Jeske slapped her twice during an argument on Christmas Eve. She said he then took her keys, went inside her home, grabbed her two dogs, and threw them off the second floor balcony.

One dog, a 17-year-old Chihuahua, was killed. The other dog ran away and is still missing.