CHICAGO (CBS)– John “Jack” Luckey, 55, has been reported missing after flying into O’Hare International Airport.

According to police, Luckey has autism and wears yellow headphones because he is sensitive to sound. He does not like to walk far distances.

The 55-year-old responds to “Jack.”

Luckey is 5-foot 9-inches tall and weighs 259 pounds with brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 312-744-8266.