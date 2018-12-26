  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00AM
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Austin, Chicago, Missing Man

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are searching for a missing 66-year-old cancer survivor, who was last seen a few days before Christmas.

Ronald Williams, who also is diabetic and suffers from high blood pressure, was reported missing from the 900 block of North Leamington Avenue, in the Austin neighborhood.

Ronald Williams MISSING: Ronald Williams, 66, Diabetic Cancer Survivor

Ronald Williams, 66, has been reported missing from the Austin neighborhood. (Source: Chicago Police)

Police said he was last seen around 1 p.m. Friday, according to a missing person alert. He was wearing a black t-shirt and black jeans, and is known to frequent the area near Chicago and Lockwood avenues.

Anyone who sees Williams should call Area North Special Victims Unit detectives at 312-744-8266.