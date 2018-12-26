CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are searching for a missing 66-year-old cancer survivor, who was last seen a few days before Christmas.

Ronald Williams, who also is diabetic and suffers from high blood pressure, was reported missing from the 900 block of North Leamington Avenue, in the Austin neighborhood.

Police said he was last seen around 1 p.m. Friday, according to a missing person alert. He was wearing a black t-shirt and black jeans, and is known to frequent the area near Chicago and Lockwood avenues.

Anyone who sees Williams should call Area North Special Victims Unit detectives at 312-744-8266.