CHICAGO (CBS)– Surveillance cameras captured the moment manager, Shirley Osborne collapsed in an Orland Park restaurant.

Sergeant Patrick Hayes with the Cook County Forest Preserve Police, who was waiting for his order, leaped into action over the counter.

“This came clear out of the blue and down she went.,” Hayes said.

At first Osborne was still breathing.

“After maybe about a minute or so and she stopped breathing and I could no longer detect a pulse,” Hayes said. “At that point I began my CPR efforts.”

He continued chest compressions for several minutes until paramedics arrived with a defibrillator.

“I believe that anyone acting in our profession as a first responder would’ve done the same exact thing,” Hayes said.

Her pulse restored. The manager was placed on a stretcher and taken to the hospital where Sgt. Hayes paid a visit the next day.

“Thank you so much, I am standing here because of you,” Osborne said.