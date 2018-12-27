CHICAGO (CBS) — Days after a 67-year-old woman was found brutally slain in a Morgan Park alley, police have charged her son with murder.

Betty Wallace, 67, was found dead in a trash can in an alley near 108th and Prospect around 1:45 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Police said she had suffered multiple stab wounds to her lower legs, and blunt trauma injuries to her face.

An autopsy determined she died of multiple stab wounds, and her death was ruled a homicide, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.

Her son, 25-year-old Robert Wallace, was arrested just hours later at their home near 105th and Church. He was charged Wednesday night with one count of first-degree murder. He was due to appear for a bond hearing Thursday afternoon.