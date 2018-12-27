  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) —  More than a dozen car owners in the south suburbs woke up to a nasty surprise Thursday morning.

Someone smashed the windows out of 14 vehicles parked in Park Forest overnight. Streets affected include Oswego Street, Shabbona Drive, Sold Street, Talala Street, Rocket Street, Walnut Street and Warwick Street.

Four vehicles were discovered damaged in neighboring Richton Park.

Park Forest police are asking residents with home surveillance systems to check their video for signs of anyone suspicious walking around overnight. If so, you are asked to call the Park Forest Police Department Investigations Division at (708)748-1309.

 