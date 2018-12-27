CHICAGO (CBS)–Longtime political consultant Brian Sleet has died at age 41, his colleague confirmed.

Sleet managed the campaign of Cook County state’s attorney Kim Foxx, according to the Sun-Times. He also served as a spokesman for the Obama Foundation, the newspaper reports.

Eric Sedler, managing partner at Kivvt, where Sleet worked as a public affairs consultant, described Sleet as an “immense talent.”

“Leaders and communities across Chicago sought his counsel and his expertise,” Sedler wrote in an email to CBS 2. “Brian’s wisdom and thoughtfulness allowed him to work with a wide cross-section of people. Those of us who were privileged to work with Brian will always cherish his genuine heart, big smile and deep laugh.”

Sleet graduated from Whitney Young and studied at Dartmouth College and the University of Illinois, the Sun-Times reports.